Man found dead in Ferguson park, police suspect homicide

FERGUSON, Mo. – An investigation is underway after authorities found a man dead Saturday afternoon at a Ferguson park.

The Ferguson Police Department currently classifies this case as a “suspected homicide,” but did not disclose many details on what might have caused the man’s death.

Police responded to Forestwood Park in the 800 block of Ferguson Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. A ShotSpotter alert prompted a swift response to the area.

When police arrived to the park, they found a man deceased in a parking lot. Police have not disclosed the victim’s name or age.

Authorities are working to collect evidence around the scene and determine what might have led up to the death.

“Obviously, we are saddened at any loss of life, no matter how it occurs. Our prayers and condolences go out to this individual’s family. Our department is launching a thorough investigation,” said Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle.

If you have any information relevant to this investigate, contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

