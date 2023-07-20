Man found dead at Fox Hospital was kidnapping victim

Jul. 20—The Otsego County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 20, released the identity of the man found dead in a public bathroom at A.O. Fox Hospital in May.

Michael A. Morton, 32, of West Winfield, died of an accidental drug overdose between when he entered Fox Hospital the evening of May 30 and when hospital staff found him around 10:30 a.m. May 31.

Oneonta police turned Morton's body over to Otsego County Coroner Terry Knapp, who transferred Morton to Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton for an autopsy.

Knapp said the toxicology report, which he received Thursday, listed 11 different medications found in Morton's body, including fentanyl, oxycodone, clonazepam and others.

Most were illicit drugs, but one was a prescription drug in a therapeutic level dosage, he said.

Otsego County Sheriff Sgt. Michael Stalter said that Morton had been hospitalized at O'Connor Hospital in Delhi immediately before he died. He was admitted April 30 with serious physical injuries and released May 30.

Upon Morton's release from the hospital May 30, he made his way to Oneonta, Stalter said.

Knapp said that Morton's hospitalization had nothing to do with his death.

Morton had been the victim in a kidnapping case, according to the sheriff's office. During the ordeal, he received the injuries that he was being treated for at O'Connor Hospital.

Tyler A. Rose, 26, of Exeter, was arrested April 30 on multiple charges after he allegedly held Morton against his will and assaulted him at his home.

Morton was transported to Bassett Hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple fractures, lacerations and contusions.

Interviews with Morton revealed that he had been unlawfully imprisoned at Rose's residence for a period of days while Rose subjected him to continued assaults with a variety of tools and implements, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Rose was charged with first-degree assault, a class A felony; first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated harassment and petit larceny, all class A misdemeanors.

He was held in the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await Centralized Arraignment on the original charges. He was arraigned in Exeter Town Court. County and town court officials were not available Thursday to comment on Rose's status.

According to Morton's obituary, he is survived by his wife and son.