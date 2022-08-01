Man found dead in Frederick hotel room; police investigating

Aug. 1—Police are investigating the death of a man found in a Frederick hotel room in mid-July, according to a police spokesman.

On July 14 around 2:30 p.m., Frederick Police Department officers found a man unconscious in a hotel room in the 900 block of West Patrick Street, according to city police spokesman Allen Etzler.

The man was identified as 58-year-old Stanley John Niemic, of Frederick, Etzler wrote in an email.

Officers performed CPR until emergency medical services arrived and took over, Etzler wrote.

Niemic was then taken to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Evidence at the scene prompted police to investigate, Etzler wrote. They are still looking into the circumstances of the death.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel