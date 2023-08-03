Man found dead in Fresno-area garage identified. His killer remains loose, deputies say

The Fresno County Sheriff and Coroner on Wednesday identified a man whose body was found in a garage.

And deputies are searching for the suspect believed to be connected to the man’s death.

Ismael Orlando Herrera, 39, was identified as the man whose body was discovered inside a garage near the Easton area, according to Tony Botti, a spokesman for the coroner’s office.

Hererra’s body was discovered about 10:30 a.m. at the home near West Clayton Avenue and South Blythe Avenue.

Herrera was homeless and known to frequent the area of Caruthers and Riverdale, Botti added.

He suffered injuries consistent with a homicide, according to Botti.

Detectives on Wednesday reported they are seeking Miguel Luis Gutierrez in connection with the investigation.

Gutierrez, 41, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and not attempt to approach him.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call detective Jesse Gloria at 559-600-8217 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.