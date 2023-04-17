Man found dead in Fresno County treated as possible homicide, detectives say

A man found dead outside a home in Mendota was being investigated as a homicide, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Mendota police were called to a home between Fourth and Fifth streets just off of Highway 180 where a man was found on the ground about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police asked for assistance from the sheriff’s office, according to a news release.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the incident as a possible homicide, deputies said.