Man found dead on front porch of Aiken County home

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on the front porch of a Warrenville home.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville for a dead body.

When deputies arrived, a witness told them they saw the dead person lying on a front porch of a home, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The death is considered "suspicious" and is part of an ongoing investigation, according to the release.

The victim has only been identified as a white male as of Thursday morning.

The person's identity will be released after positive identification and notification of next-of-kin, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning in Newberry to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811.

