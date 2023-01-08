Man found dead in front yard of Kansas City home following double shooting

A man is dead and a woman is injured following a double shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street, where they found a man and a woman unresponsive in the front yard, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene and brought the woman to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The killing was the first homicide recorded in Kansas City in 2023, according to data tracked by The Star.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.