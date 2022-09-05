Man found dead in front yard of Gwinnett County home, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in Suwanee Monday afternoon.

Investigators say a man was found dead in the front yard of a Ridge Oak Drive home off of Old Peachtree Road.

Police have not released details on who the man is or how he died.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the home to learn more details.

Officers have also not commented on whether or not the man lived at the home.

