Man found dead in front yard of Fayetteville home, suspect arrested, deputies say

One man is dead and another is charged with his murder, according to Fayette County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies say they were called to a house on Forrest Lake Drive just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning in reference to an argument taking place.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

By the time deputies arrived, 38-year-old Jabrell Jerome Buggs was lying dead in the front yard of the home.

Investigators determined Buggs had been shot during the argument.

TRENDING STORIES:

Steven Andre Beachem, 43, was identified as the suspect and arrested in nearby Douglasville.

Beachem is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: