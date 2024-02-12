Man found dead on Green Line train in St. Paul has been identified

A man found dead on a light rail train in St. Paul has been identified, Metro Transit police announced Monday.

The agency and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office put out a call for help Thursday, saying they’d been working to identify him and notify his family, but had been unable to.

On Monday, Metro Transit police said the man has been identified and officials have been in contact with his family.

“Thank you to those of you who provided information and brought attention to this case,” Metro Transit police wrote on social media.

The man was found on a Green Line train car as it pulled into the Capitol/Rice Street Station on Jan. 13.

It was later determined he died of a drug overdose.

