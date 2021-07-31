Man found dead with gun shot wounds late Friday night in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

A man was found dead in Kansas City, Kansas, with apparent gun shot wounds, police said.

Police are investigating the homicide, which took place late Friday night in the area of N. 72nd Street and Splitlog Circle. Officers found a man in his mid to late 30s dead, lying in the backyard of a home.

There is no suspect in custody, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The homicide is the 20th in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, there had been 31 killings.

This incident is currently under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).