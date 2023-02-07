Man found dead with gunshot wound, marking Lexington’s first homicide of 2023

Lexington police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 after a man was shot dead Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on the 500 block of Toner Street, which is close to the Dunbar Community Center. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

That man was pronounced dead on scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, according to police. The coroner has yet to release the victim’s identity.

Police don’t have any suspect information and are asking the public’s help for tips. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is the city’s first homicide of 2023. Last year there were 44 homicides, resetting the annual record.

There were no killings last month, marking the first time Lexington went without a homicide in a month since February 2019, according to police.