Man found dead of gunshot wound in Minneapolis North Loop

Minneapolis police say a man was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the North Loop neighborhood early Sunday morning, and it is believed to be a homicide.

The man believed to be in his 30s was slumped over in the vehicle that officers responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Washington Avenue North shortly after 2 a.m.

Police say in its preliminary investigation that the victim was shot from inside the vehicle.

The department's Crime Lab collected evidence and the scene while the Homicide Unit spoke to people in the area that morning.

According to a Star Tribune database, it is the city's 62nd homicide of the year. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

