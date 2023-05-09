Man found dead with gunshot wound after Antelope crash, Sacramento sheriff says

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound following a vehicle crash Monday evening in Antelope, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle collision near Fawn Hollow and Firestone ways, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said. The 911 caller reported that the driver of one of the vehicles had been shot.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear where the shooting took place, Gandhi said; it was unknown whether the victim was shot while driving or if the crash took place as the victim was being transported to a hospital after being shot, he said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, Gandhi said. No suspect information was immediately available.

One of the two vehicles involved in the collision ended up crashing into a nearby house, Gandhi said. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.