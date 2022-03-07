Man found dead from gunshot wound near Knoxville train tracks

Knoxville police are investigating the shooting death of a man found early Monday morning near the railroad tracks just northeast of Old City.

Officers were called to the area of East Jackson Avenue and Morgan Street at about 1:20 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland said in a press release.

They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound near the railroad tracks in the 200 block of Humes Street, Erland said. The victim, who has not been identified and who is believed to be homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators and Crime Lab personnel continue to canvas the scene for any additional evidence or leads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Crime news: Knoxville police investigating fatal shooting of 18-year-old man

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police find man dead from gunshot wound near train tracks