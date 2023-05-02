Man found dead of gunshot wound in Downtown Jacksonville, police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot dead on the ground Downtown on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., police said a passerby saw the man laying on the ground in the 500 block of West Ashley Street. That person flagged down a JSO bailiff, who called the report into dispatch.

JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating, as well as the State Attorney’s Office.

Police said this shooting was not related to a woman found dead of an apparent shooting in Brentwood on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO 630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

