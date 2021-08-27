Man found dead from gunshot wound behind Danville residence

Aug. 27—DANVILLE — Police are seeking information into a shooting Thursday night that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim Friday morning as Detario L. Johnson.

Around 9:12 p.m., Danville Police responded to the unit block of Bremer Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim behind a residence, according to a press release issued by Comm. Josh Webb. Danville Police Officers located the Danville man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

McFadden said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.