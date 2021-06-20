Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in Fort Worth front yard Saturday night

A man was found shot dead in a Fort Worth front yard Satruday night, according to police.

Police said offers responded to the 7000 block of Woodmoor Road around 10 p.m. to a call about a person with a weapon. There they found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not identified the man who was found shot. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his name after next of kin has been notified.

Police are still investigating this incident.