Man found dead with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Phoenix

Phoenix officials said that they are investigating a homicide near 36th Drive and West Tamarisk Avenue that occurred Thursday morning.

Officials said they received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a shooting near south 36th Avenue. Peter Hernandez, 37, was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Hernandez was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Officials said this case is a homicide and ask anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

