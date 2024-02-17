Man found dead with gunshot wounds in first homicide of 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas

A man is dead after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 2:47 a.m. to the Southridge Apartments in the 1100 block of County Line Road on a shooting call. Police said they discovered an adult male inside an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Jovanna Cheatum, a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Kansas, police, said in a statement that one suspect, an adult male, has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.