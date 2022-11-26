Man found dead with gunshot wounds after rollover collision in Everett

Everett police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Friday.

Just after 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street Southeast after receiving multiple reports of gunfire and a rollover collision.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a vehicle on its side with a man, who had an apparent gunshot wound, trapped inside.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by medics.

Major crimes detectives worked throughout the night to recover evidence and process the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident, but do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department tip line at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story.