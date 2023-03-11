Man found dead with gunshot wounds near Casa Grande Mountain roadway

Casa Grande police badge

The body of a man was discovered early Saturday morning near Casa Grande Mountain, according to Casa Grande police.

Just after 4:30 a.m., the Casa Grande Police Department received a call regarding a person shot in the roadway off Isom Road on the west side of Casa Grande Mountain. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim appears to be a man in his thirties; his identity has not been released.

Suspects are unknown, and police are actively investigating.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Casa Grande Police: Man found shot, dead near Casa Grande Mountain