Man found dead from gunshots

Aug. 24—HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday outside a west High Point residence.

The High Point Police Department received a call about 2:25 a.m. of shots fired in the 1100 block of Campbell Street. When officers arrived, they found Eleuterio Ensaldo, 53, dead from multiple gunshots.

Officers found two .40-caliber shell casings in the yard, police Capt. Matt Truitt told The High Point Enterprise.

Police are not releasing more information at this time, adding that "circumstances and suspects are still being developed."

The fatal shooting is the 15th homicide this year in High Point, one more than the city had for all of 2020.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.