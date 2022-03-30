Man found dead in Gwinnett County parking lot, police say
Gwinnett police are currently investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead.
Homicide detectives were called to 880 Indian Trail Road in the early morning hours Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Details on the investigation are limited, but police say the male victim was found dead in the parking lot.
There are no details on possible suspects at this time.
Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the scene. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man says USPS lost Pokémon card worth $13,000, and he’s not alone
Former church pastor accused of child molestation; warrant shows he drove a bus for Cobb schools
IN OTHER NEWS: