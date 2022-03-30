Man found dead in Gwinnett County parking lot, police say

Gwinnett police are currently investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead.

Homicide detectives were called to 880 Indian Trail Road in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Details on the investigation are limited, but police say the male victim was found dead in the parking lot.

There are no details on possible suspects at this time.

