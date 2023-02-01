Man found dead in Hampshire home had gunshot wound

Feb. 1—JUNCTION, W.Va. — A man found dead inside a burning Hampshire County home Saturday afternoon had an apparent gunshot wound to the head, West Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

Jeffrey Boyd, 57, was found in the Larion Drive residence that caught fire about 2 p.m. The home is located in the Windy Acres area off U.S. Route 50.

Police said Boyd's body was found as firefighters battled the "suspicious" blaze, and Trooper S.W. Rigsby and the state police crime scene team were called to investigate.

The state fire marshal's office and medical examiner Chris Gyunn also responded.

First responders from Hampshire, Mineral and Hardy counties battled the fire for several hours.

Police said investigation into the incident is continuing.