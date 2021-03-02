Man found dead in Harlingen; PD looking for person of interest

Mar. 2—Harlingen Police are trying to find a man whose image was captured on a video doorbell camera in regards to a homicide that happened on Monday.

Police say they were called to the 1900 block of East Van Buren Street about a dead man. When they arrived they discovered the victim had multiple wounds on his body from an unknown weapon.

According to an HPD news release, the man on the video doorbell image is being sought as a person of interest. Police say he was seen leaving the area and may have information about the murder. He was seen wearing a Lucky Sushi Bar t-shirt, baseball cap and black mask.

"The Harlingen Police Department has already made contact with the Lucky Sushi. This person is not and has not been an employee," the department said on Facebook.

The Harlingen sushi restaurant located on Ed Carey Drive posted a similar comment on Facebook.

"Lucky Sushi is NOT associated to the person pictured. He is not, and never has been a Lucky employee. We do NOT know him. Ultimately, we would like to help Harlingen Police Department track him down."

Police say if anyone recognizes the man or has information about the victim, they are asked to call Harlingen Police Department Investigator Tovar at (956) 535-8867 or (956) 216-5940 or contact Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-TIPS (8477).

