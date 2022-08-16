Man found dead in Harrison Twp. likely hit by vehicle, sheriff's office says

Aug. 15—A man found dead along a road Monday morning in Harrison Twp. was believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

Crews responded around 7:25 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive person on the side of the road in the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a person who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, according to a press release. The vehicle was not at the scene. The Harrison Twp. Fire Department pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The victim was believed to be between 45 and 55, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident. We will update this story as more information is available.