Man found dead in Harrison Twp. shooting; deputies questioning shooter

Oct. 15—A man was found dead in a Harrison Twp. home after Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were called to a reported shooting on Otis Drive Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the 3900 block of Otis Drive around 4:39 a.m.

The resident was identified as the shooter and taken to the sheriff's office for further questioning.

The home was taped off Friday morning as multiple deputies were investigating. Forensic units also responded.

The sheriff's office's Special Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story with any new information.

