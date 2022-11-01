Man found dead with head trauma in Cathedral City on Halloween; suspect arrested

Cathedral City police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Halloween night in an apartment complex in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street.

Around 10:25 p.m. Monday, Cathedral City firefighters were dispatched to the apartment complex, just north of city hall and the police department, for what was initially reported as a medical emergency, police said in a press release Tuesday.

Firefighters found a man dead in a bed with "obvious trauma" to his head and neck, police said, without elaborating. Police were then called and officers confirmed there were "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death, the release said. Detectives then took over the investigation and determined that the death was a homicide.

Police said a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder, though it was not immediately clear where or when the arrest took place.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were named and police could not immediately be reached by The Desert Sun on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Cathedral City: Man found dead on Halloween, had trauma to head