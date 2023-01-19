Man found dead at Hollywood business. Cops say it is being investigated as a homicide

Police officers found a man dead Wednesday morning at a business in Hollywood — and detectives say it is being investigated as a homicide.

Around 6:45 am, officers of the Hollywood Police Department received a call about a “suspicious incident” at 2900 SW 42nd St., the address for Wärtsilä North America Inc., an energy and marine company. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the building.

“Preliminary investigation revealed this to be an isolated incident with possibly two known subjects who worked together at the location,” said police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi. “At this time, Hollywood Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating this incident as a homicide.”

As of Wednesday night, police didn’t say whether officers had made an arrest.

In a statement sent to WPLG Local 10 News, the company said it was “very saddened” about the man’s death.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the deceased worker,” the statement said. “The facility remains closed and the authorities are investigating the incident.”