Man found dead in home after argument leads to shooting in Kansas City, police say

A man died after an argument led to a shooting early Monday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded just after 1:30 a.m. to a call of a suspicious person in the 7900 block of North Park Avenue, which was upgraded to a shooting while they were en route, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found a man inside a home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting. A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, and police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

The killing was the 115th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 91 homicides.