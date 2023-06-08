Man found dead in home after fire in southern York County: coroner

An 88-year-old man was found dead early Thursday morning inside a Springfield Township home after a fire, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The name of the man has not been released, pending notification of family.

Dangerous air quality in central Pa.: When will the smoke clear from the sky?

The coroner's office responded at 12:52 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of Glen Rock Road, a news release states.

Pennsylvania State Police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

No autopsy is planned, but toxicology tests were taken, the release states.

Check back later for more information as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man found dead in Springfield Township home after fire: York County Coroner