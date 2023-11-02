Man found dead in home on Main Street, Jacksonville police working to learn more

Just before noon Thursday November 2, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about an unconscious man inside a residence in the 2000 block of N. Main Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When first responders arrived at the scene, JFRD pronounced man deceased.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units along with with the State Attorney’s Office are currently on scene conducting the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Homicide detectives are currently trying to track down the 911 caller as well as conducting a neighborhood search to find witnesses and potentially surveillance video that could help investigators.

At this time JSO is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If anyone has any information, JSO is asking you to come forward by contacting JSO’s non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can go through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPSClick here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.