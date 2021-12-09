Man found dead in hotel by Sarasota airport. Circumstances are suspicious, police say.

Sarasota Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a hotel room in north Sarasota.

A man’s body was discovered around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, police said in a press release.

The hotel is the Hyatt Place at 950 University Parkway, just south of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

“The circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious,” police said, but the cause has not been determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information about the death can dial the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6070. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.