Man found dead after house fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE − A 56-year-old man was found dead in a garage Monday after police went to a home regarding a structure fire.

Police at 6:53 a.m. Monday went to the incident in the 2600 block of Southwest Cactus Circle, police spokesperson Sgt. John Dellacroce said.

“An occupant inside the house called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the garage,” Dellacroce stated. “The 911 caller and another occupant were able to safely exit the home and were not injured.”

St. Lucie County Fire District crews went in the home, and the 56-year-old man was found dead in the garage, police said. Fire District crews are investigating the cause of the fire, and police detectives are investigating the death.

The location is west of Florida’s Turnpike near Southwest Port St. Lucie and Southwest Gatlin boulevards.

No other information was immediately available.

