Man found dead in Huber Heights home identified

Sep. 21—A man found dead in his Huber Heights home whose death is being investigated as a murder has been identified.

James T. Woolard, 59, was pronounced dead on Monday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Huber Heights police are continuing to investigate Woolard's death a day after they were called to his home in 4900 block of Tilbury Road.

Crews responded around 4:20 p.m. on a report of a person not breathing, Huber Heights police dispatch said.

A preliminary incident report listed the offense as aggravated murder, but did not list a suspect.

Woolard was injured, but the incident report only described it as "other major injury."

Police were at Woolard's home all evening Monday, at least six hours after the initial report, as they investigated the death.

