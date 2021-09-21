Man found dead in Huber Heights home identified, police investigate as homicide

Sep. 21—Officials have identified a man found dead in his Huber Heights home in a case being investigated as a homicide.

James T. Woolard, 59, was pronounced dead on Monday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Huber Heights police are continuing to investigate Woolard's death a day after officers were called to his home in 4900 block of Tilbury Road.

Crews responded around 4:20 p.m. on a report of a person not breathing, Huber Heights police dispatch said.

A 911 caller who identified herself as Woolard's daughter told a dispatcher he was not moving and blood was on the couch, according to dispatch records.

The caller did not report seeing any weapons nearby.

A preliminary incident report listed the offense as aggravated murder, but did not list a suspect. The report said Woolard had been hurt, but only described it as "other major injury."

Police were at Woolard's home all evening Monday, at least six hours after the initial report, as they investigated his death.