Man found dead in Indio alley; police say he had been shot

Indio police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man dead in an alleyway north of the 44-400 block of Palm Street in Indio on Tuesday.

At close to midnight on Tuesday, police responded to reports of a man on the ground. Officers found the man had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

Police said Wednesday they had no information on a suspect or details as to what led to the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information to call (760) 391-4051. People can provide information anonymously through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio police launch investigation after finding a dead man in an alley