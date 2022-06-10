Man found dead inside Brevard County home, sheriff’s office says

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home.

Deputies responded to the home on Hunt Drive in Merritt Island around 9 p.m. after a resident of the home said there was a dead person inside the residence.

READ: Seminole County man charged in Capitol attack appointed to election-related position

Deputies located the man who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was also living at the home.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

READ: Holly Clouse: Missing Texas infant found alive more than 40 years after parents’ murders

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

READ: Orange County man accused of impersonating an officer arrested again on drug, weapons charges

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.