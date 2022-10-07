Man found dead inside Bronx apt; girlfriend charged with murder, NYPD says

A Bronx man was found dead inside a Mott Haven apartment on Thursday night and his girlfriend has been charged with his murder, police said.

Cops responding to a call of an unconscious 24-year-old man at the E. 139th St. apartment near Cypress Ave. in Mott Haven about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday found the victim lying face down on a bed.

He had bruises to his neck as if he had been strangled, police said.

The man died at the scene. His name was not immediately disclosed as police track down family members.

The man’s girlfriend, identified as 30-year-old Tonichelle Harvey was inside the apartment when police arrived and was taken into custody.

During questioning, she confessed to fighting and strangling her boyfriend. During the fight, the boyfriend had also choked Harvey, investigators were told.

Cops arrested Harvey on murder and manslaughter charges.

Harvey lives in the apartment where the boyfriend died. Cops responded to a number of fights between the couple at the apartment in recent months, police sources said.

Harvey’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Friday.