Man found dead inside Brooklyn trash compactor, cops say

A man was found dead inside a Brooklyn trash compactor early Friday, police said.

The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, was found trapped inside the compactor in a Gates Ave. building near Stuyvesant Ave. in Bedford Stuyvesant about 4 a.m., cops said.

The man died at the scene. His name was not immediately disclosed as cops track down family members.

Cops were investigating how the victim ended up in the compactor. An autopsy has been slated to determine how he died.