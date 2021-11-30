Man found dead inside camper in Russell County; spouse arrested, police say

A man has been detained after his spouse was found murdered inside a camper in Russell Springs last Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said its assistance was requested after the Russell Springs Police Department found Glenn Coffey, 38, of Russell Springs dead from apparent stab wounds inside his camper at the Eagles Nest RV Park.

Officers were able to determine there was a dispute between Coffey and his spouse, Jordan Coffey, 27, also of Russell Springs, before Glenn’s death, according to KSP. Authorities obtained a warrant and Jordan was arrested in Cookeville, Tenn. by the Putnam County sheriff’s department.

Jordan Coffey was booked into the Putnam County Jail.

There was no information immediately available about whether he’s been officially charged. But KSP said it was conducting a murder investigation.