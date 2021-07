ST. PETERSBURG — A man was found dead inside a car early Wednesday, police said.

The man’s body was found inside a car in an alley near the intersection of 13th Avenue S and 26th Street, in the Wildwood Heights neighborhood, according to St. Petersburg police. Police said the man’s death appears suspicious.

Police have not released the man’s name or any other details.

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.