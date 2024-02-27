Man found dead inside car after Ohio shooting

Officers are investigating a shooting after a man was dead inside a car in Ohio.

Cincinnati police officers were dispatched at 4:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Carplin Place near Reading Road on initial reports of a person shot inside a vehicle, according to a police spokesperson.

The victim has been identified as Jerry Spencer, 42.

When they arrived at the scene, medics pronounced the victim, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Officers shut down Carplin Place while they investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.