Man found dead inside car, Tampa police say

TAMPA — Tampa police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man dead in a car Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue, in the city’s Temple Crest neighborhood, at 4:46 a.m. to the report of a “suspicious vehicle.”

Upon arrival, police found a car with dark tinted windows running in the roadway with the lights off, according to a news release.

“When they opened the car door, they located a deceased Black male with upper body trauma,” according to the release.

