Man found dead inside car in South Memphis, police say

Memphis Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead inside of a car in South Memphis on Monday, December 19.

Police said officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Latham Street around 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside of that car, according to Memphis Police.

Police have not said how this man died or identified the man at this time.

MPD said the investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

If you know anything about who this man is or how he died, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

