Man found dead inside crashed truck in South Nashville; homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a homicide after an overnight shooting left one man dead and in South Nashville.

The shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Thompson Lane on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Authorities said the call initially went out as a crash at the intersection of East Thompson Lane and Lawndale Drive.

However, when first responders arrived to the residental area, they discovered the shooting victim.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

A News 2 crew at the scene observed officers investigating a light blue pickup truck, which appears to be involved in the crime scene.

Officers are working to determine what led to the deadly shooting. No suspects are in custody, according to Metro police.

No further details have been released at this time.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.