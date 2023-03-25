Man found dead inside Gwinnett County home, homicide investigation underway, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Oak Vista Court in Lawrenceville.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead inside the home.

The victim’s mother, Jessica Holsey, said her son, 21-year-old Johnathan Wiley, was the man who was killed.

“When we found him he was on the floor dead,” Holsey told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim.

“He loved going to church, working, cutting grass, going to the gym, doing everything,” Holsey said. “He was a good boy. I don’t know who did this but my boy didn’t deserve this at all.”

The details surrounding what led to the man’s death have not been released.

Crime Scene Unit investigators have been requested to the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

