Man found dead inside home in Denbigh area of Newport News

A man was fatally shot inside a Newport News residence Thursday, according to police.

Newport News police were called to the 300 block of Royal Springs Court, located off Warwick Blvd. in the Denbigh area of the city, at 1:41 a.m. At the scene, officers found a man dead inside a home, police said.

Police have not released further information. They’re urging anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

