Man found dead inside home; homicide is 23rd in Tacoma this year

A homicide investigation is underway in Tacoma after a man was found dead inside a home Thursday night.

South Sound 911 received a call from a home in the 1300 block of East Fairbanks near East N Street, reporting that someone had been shot.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive 46-year-old man inside the home. Tacoma firefighters declared him dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in the case and no suspect information has been released.

The homicide is the 23rd in the city this year. The city’s record for homicides is 35 in a year. Currently, the city is on pace to reach 59 this year.

Tacoma police Chief Avery Moore said criminologists are continuing to evaluate Tacoma’s crime data and are developing a crime intervention plan.

